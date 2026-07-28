'The Odyssey' dips on Monday; India gross nears ₹150cr

The Odyssey had a promising start, raking in ₹17.4cr on its opening day (July 17) and peaking at ₹22cr on the second day.

However, the film's earnings took a hit in the following days, with only ₹6.5cr collected by Day 6 and a further drop to ₹3.85cr by Day 11.

Its India gross stands at ₹147.47cr.

Despite these challenges, it has grossed over $639.6 million globally within 10 days of release.