'The Odyssey' dips on Monday; India gross nears ₹150cr
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, saw a dip at the Indian box office. Despite a strong opening and steady performance in its second weekend globally, the film has only managed to collect ₹123.5cr in India by Day 11 (Monday) of its release. On Monday alone, it collected ₹3.85cr from 4,578 shows across the country, according to Sacnilk. This was a 66.4% drop from the previous day's haul of ₹11.45cr.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey': A tale of triumph and tribulations
The Odyssey had a promising start, raking in ₹17.4cr on its opening day (July 17) and peaking at ₹22cr on the second day.
However, the film's earnings took a hit in the following days, with only ₹6.5cr collected by Day 6 and a further drop to ₹3.85cr by Day 11.
Its India gross stands at ₹147.47cr.
Despite these challenges, it has grossed over $639.6 million globally within 10 days of release.
Global success
'The Odyssey' beats 'Oppenheimer' record
Despite its struggles in India, The Odyssey has outperformed Nolan's previous film Oppenheimer in terms of global earnings.
The film earned $87 million in its second weekend, surpassing Oppenheimer's opening weekend earnings of $82 million. This makes it the second-best second weekend for an R-rated film after Deadpool and Wolverine.
The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.