'The Odyssey' remains solid in India; crosses ₹140cr gross 

On its second Sunday, The Odyssey saw a jump in collections, crossing the ₹140cr gross mark.

The film collected an estimated ₹11.45cr net across 4,638 shows on Day 10, a 3.6% increase from Saturday's ₹11.05cr net collection.

Including Friday's ₹6.85cr, the film raked in an estimated ₹29.35cr over its second weekend alone, nearly a 50% drop from its first weekend collections, but still impressive!