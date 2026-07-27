'The Odyssey' remains solid in India; crosses ₹140cr gross
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is having a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. The film, which completed its second weekend on July 26, Sunday, has crossed the ₹140cr gross milestone in India and is one of the strongest-performing Hollywood films of the year. The mythological epic stars Matt Damon in the lead role.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey' saw a jump in collections on Day 10
On its second Sunday, The Odyssey saw a jump in collections, crossing the ₹140cr gross mark.
The film collected an estimated ₹11.45cr net across 4,638 shows on Day 10, a 3.6% increase from Saturday's ₹11.05cr net collection.
Including Friday's ₹6.85cr, the film raked in an estimated ₹29.35cr over its second weekend alone, nearly a 50% drop from its first weekend collections, but still impressive!
Language impact
English version remains top contributor; Hindi dubbed version sees growth
The English version of The Odyssey was the biggest contributor to its second weekend collections, bringing in an estimated ₹9.75cr on Sunday.
The Hindi dubbed version also saw healthy growth, contributing approximately ₹1.4cr.
Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu versions earned an estimated ₹10L and ₹20L, respectively.
Box office clash
'Jana Nayagan' v/s 'The Odyssey'
Despite the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, one of the biggest Indian releases this year, The Odyssey has been holding strong at the box office.
The Tamil blockbuster reportedly stormed in with an estimated ₹145.98cr gross and ₹124.75cr net during its opening weekend across India.
However, The Odyssey is set to face its biggest box office battle yet with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is breaking advance booking records in India, and releases this week.