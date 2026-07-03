'Cynical PR strategy': Women DoPs reject Pratik Shah's 'apology'

Statement

'Not an apology': IWCC questions timing of Shah's statement

In an Instagram post, the IWCC said, "It took 12 months of silence, the loss of a high-profile Sourav Ganguly biopic and the unceremonious scrubbing of his name from YRF's Akka for cinematographer Pratik Shah to finally find his conscience." "But let us be clear about what he just published: this is not an apology. It's a calculated exercise in damage control, a desperate bid for professional reinstatement disguised as a moral awakening." They called it a "cynical PR strategy."