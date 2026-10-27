Crossword Book Awards 2026 shortlist announced, readers invited to vote
Entertainment
The 2026 Crossword Book Awards short list is out, and it's packed with big names: Ruskin Bond, Arundhati Roy, and Twinkle Khanna all made the cut.
This year's awards invite readers to vote for their favorites from 25 books spread across five categories, shining a spotlight on both well-known authors.
Chetan Bhagat '12 Years' among nominees
Chetan Bhagat's 12 Years and Amish's The Chola Tigers are among the top contenders.
Sudha Murty joins the list with The Magic Of The Lost Earrings, while other nominees include Viswanathan Anand, Vir Das, Ashwin Sanghi, and Ankur Warikoo.
It's a pretty diverse lineup, definitely worth checking out if you're looking for your next read!