Cruise blunt expected for 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel fall 2026
Entertainment
Edge of Tomorrow is finally getting a sequel, with Warner Bros. aiming to start filming in fall 2026.
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are both expected to return: Blunt even said the script is ready and she's excited, though she's juggling other films like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the next A Quiet Place film.
Liman returning to 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Director Doug Liman, who made the original, is also set to come back now that his other project has been delayed.
While Edge of Tomorrow didn't blow up the box office at first, it found a loyal fan base through streaming and home releases, so this sequel's got some real hype behind it.