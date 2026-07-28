Cruise daughter changes name to Suri Noelle, Pennsylvania records
Entertainment
Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has officially changed her name to Suri Noelle.
The switch was confirmed by voter records in Pennsylvania in October 2024.
Noelle is also Katie Holmes's middle name, and Suri used it at her high school graduation earlier that year.
Holmes denies Cruise trust fund rumors
Katie Holmes shared how proud she is of Suri starting college in a 2024 interview.
She also cleared up rumors about a trust fund from Tom Cruise, calling them "completely false" on Instagram.
Even though Suri grew up in the spotlight, she's kept things pretty low-key but was seen visiting her mother on set last August.