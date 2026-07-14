'Digger' trailer out: Tom Cruise brings world crashing down
What's the story
The first full-length trailer for Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's upcoming comedy-drama Digger has been released, giving us a glimpse of Tom Cruise's most unrecognizable role since 2008's Tropic Thunder. The film, set to release worldwide in early October, features Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an eccentric oil baron on a mission to save the world from an ecological disaster.
Role details
Plot of 'Digger'
In the trailer, Cruise sports a gray combover, pot belly, and a strong Southern accent as Rockwell.
His character's company may have triggered an ecological disaster that could lead to nuclear war.
The film's logline states he "then embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything."
Director admiration
Inarritu challenged Cruise in new ways
At a recent event in Los Angeles, Cruise spoke highly of Inarritu, saying he had never worked on anything like Digger before.
"I have never had something that could challenge me in this way and neither had Alejandro when we went in, ever," he said. "When you see this film, it's totally original."
He also revealed that Inarritu's 2000 drama Amores Perros was a huge inspiration for him.
Film collaboration
Inarritu's 1st pitch to Cruise
Inarritu first pitched the idea for Digger to Cruise seven years ago, reading the script aloud to him over several days.
"I'm listening to everything that's in his mind, so that I can understand that, and then I know how to contribute to it," Cruise said.
"There's nothing better than to physically and metaphorically stand on the edge of a cliff and go, 'Let's do this.'"
Director's vision
Idea for 'Digger' came after 'The Revenant'
In a video message at the LA event, Inarritu revealed that the idea for Digger came to him just after his 2015 film The Revenant.
"It was just after The Revenant when I had an idea," he said. "I knew who this character was. But it took me 10 years to do this film, because I wasn't looking for a story. I was looking for the right way of saying it."
Digger hits theaters on October 2.