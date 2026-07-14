'Digger' trailer out: Tom Cruise brings world crashing down

At a recent event in Los Angeles, Cruise spoke highly of Inarritu, saying he had never worked on anything like Digger before.

"I have never had something that could challenge me in this way and neither had Alejandro when we went in, ever," he said. "When you see this film, it's totally original."

He also revealed that Inarritu's 2000 drama Amores Perros was a huge inspiration for him.