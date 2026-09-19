Cruise says Swift can break down plays on 'New Heights'
Entertainment
Tom Cruise just gave Taylor Swift a shoutout for how quickly she's picked up American football.
On the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Cruise shared that Swift was really learning the game, so much so that she could even break down plays for him.
Kelce says Swift spots defensive holds
Swift started out thinking Travis and Jason were basically boxing on the field, but she didn't stay clueless for long.
Travis Kelce said she now confidently spots things like defensive holds and encroachments during Chiefs games.
Her dedication to learning about her husband's world really shows, especially since she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game as Mrs. Kelce.