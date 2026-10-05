Cruise's 'Digger' makes $20 million opening weekend globally versus $150 million budget
Tom Cruise's latest film, Digger, Alejandro G Inarritu's critically panned satire, had a rough start, earning just $20 million globally in its first weekend.
That's a big miss compared to its $150 million budget and another $100 million spent on marketing.
North America brought in only eight million, while international markets added $12 million.
Warner Bros faces leadership shakeup
The timing isn't great for Warner Bros, which is adjusting to new ownership after a reported sale.
With fresh execs like David Ellison, Josh Greenstein, and Dana Goldberg now at the helm and talk of possible layoffs, the studio is under pressure, especially after Digger got poor reviews.
Still, Warner Bros is hoping to bounce back with Dune: Part III coming this December, aiming for a much bigger box office win.