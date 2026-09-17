Cruz wears Zoya jewelry at TIFF 'La Bola Negra' premiere
At this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Penelope Cruz made a stylish statement by wearing bold jewelry from Zoya, a luxury Indian brand owned by Tata Group.
For the premiere of her film La Bola Negra, she chose standout pieces from Zoya's new collection inspired by Indian spices: think a 19-carat heliodor-and-sapphire necklace, a floral-effect amethyst ring, and a diamond-and-tanzanite bangle.
Zoya head: Cruz affirms Indian design
Zoya's business head Amanpreet Ahluwalia called Cruz's red carpet moment "Seeing Penelope Cruz wear ZOYA on this global stage feels like an affirmation of that creative conviction. It is a moment where our language meets the world, not simply to be seen, but to add something distinctive to the conversation."
She said it shows how creative Indian design can truly connect with audiences worldwide.