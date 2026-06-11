Cuoco announces 2nd pregnancy with fiance Pelphrey, reveals baby girl
Entertainment
Kaley Cuoco just announced she's expecting her second child with fiance Tom Pelphrey.
The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, posting cute pics with their three-year-old daughter Matilda and a cake that revealed: Yep, it's another girl!
Kaley also gave fans a peek into her pregnancy journey with some sweet selfies.
Cuoco and Pelphrey engaged August 2024
Kaley and Tom first connected in April 2022 through their mutual manager, hit it off instantly, and got engaged in August 2024.
Kaley has called it "love at first sight," and joked to People that they're all about doing things their own way, even teasing that "maybe another kid will have to come first."