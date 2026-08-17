Cuoco celebrates fiesta-themed baby shower with fiance Pelphrey and guests
Entertainment
Kaley Cuoco (yep, the The Big Bang Theory alum) was joined by her family and friends at a lively fiesta-themed baby shower for her second daughter, with fiance Tom Pelphrey.
The August 16 party featured adorable matching outfits for Kaley and her three-year-old daughter Matilda, plus plenty of family and celebrity friends joining the fun.
Cuoco's daughter Matilda happily ate burrito
The guest list included stars like Lacey Chabert and Amy Davidson.
Highlights? Matilda happily eating what appeared to be a burrito, and sitting in front of a Taco Bell-themed layered cake, and party favors like hats and totes that read "Just a girl who loves tacos."
Kaley first announced her pregnancy in June with a pink-filled gender reveal cake, calling this new chapter "a dream come true."