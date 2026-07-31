Cuoco returns in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' episode
Entertainment
Kaley Cuoco just made a surprise comeback as Penny in Episode two of HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.
Following Kunal Nayyar's Raj cameo in Episode one, this spinoff brings back more Big Bang Theory favorites, but with a twist: Stuart (Kevin Sussman) and his crew are hopping across wild alternate universes.
Penny leads AI controlled revolution
This time, Penny isn't just the girl next door. She's leading a revolution in an AI-controlled world and teaming up with her old boyfriend Zack.
Show creator Bill Prady shared that playing with the multiverse lets them give classic characters fresh stories, and fans get to see totally new sides of their favorites.
New episodes drop every Thursday at 9pm ET on HBO Max.