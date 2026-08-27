Curry celebrated as Frank-N-Furter from 'The Rocky Horror Show'
Tim Curry, the original Dr. Frank-N-Furter from "The Rocky Horror Show," was celebrated on Broadway just hours after his passing at 80.
At Studio 54, current star Paul Soileau called Curry the "mothership" of Frank-N-Furter and thanked him for creating a role that still connects with fans today.
Soileau Evans Shears sing farewell
The tribute wrapped up with Soileau, Luke Evans, and Jake Shears, past, present, and future Franks, singing "I'm Going Home" as a touching farewell.
Beyond Rocky Horror, Curry earned Tony nominations for "Amadeus," "My Favorite Year," and "Spamalot" and starred in films like "Clue" and the 1990 television miniseries "It."
A shrine in the theater lobby honored his impact, while the ongoing Rocky Horror revival keeps his influence alive for new audiences.