Currys wear black at Met Gala as Curry watches playoffs
Entertainment
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with their coordinated black outfits.
The event was just blocks from the Knicks-76ers playoff game: he had to watch from the sidelines after the Warriors were knocked out by the Suns.
He told E! News, "On one hand, I love it," "On the other hand, that means I'm not playing basketball right now," capturing both his excitement and disappointment.
Currys share NYC family moments
Even though he's out of playoff action, Steph made the most of New York City with his family.
Ayesha shared sweet moments on Instagram, like Steph hanging out with their daughter Riley at Jellycat Diner and FAO Schwartz, showing they're all about creating "core memories" together before heading to the big event.