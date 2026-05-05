Currys wear black at Met Gala as Curry watches playoffs Entertainment May 05, 2026

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with their coordinated black outfits.

The event was just blocks from the Knicks-76ers playoff game: he had to watch from the sidelines after the Warriors were knocked out by the Suns.

He told E! News, "On one hand, I love it," "On the other hand, that means I'm not playing basketball right now," capturing both his excitement and disappointment.