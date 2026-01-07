Cynthia Erivo skips Golden Globes for 'Dracula' production

Erivo's skipping out isn't just about any show—her Dracula run starts February 4 and goes till May at the Noel Coward Theatre. Plus, Wicked: For Good scored five Globe nominations this year, with Ariana Grande also in the spotlight as Glinda.

Erivo's award history

This isn't Cynthia's first time at the awards rodeo.

She's been nominated before for roles in Genius: Aretha and Harriet (and even got a song nod), and she already has Tony, Grammy, and Emmy awards under her belt since her Broadway debut in The Color Purple.