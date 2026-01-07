Cynthia Erivo skips Golden Globes for 'Dracula' production
Cynthia Erivo, up for Best Actress at the 2026 Golden Globes for Wicked: For Good, is missing the ceremony on January 11.
She's got her hands full preparing to star in Dracula on London's West End, where she'll play all 23 characters—yes, really—all by herself.
Why is this a big deal?
Erivo's skipping out isn't just about any show—her Dracula run starts February 4 and goes till May at the Noel Coward Theatre.
Plus, Wicked: For Good scored five Globe nominations this year, with Ariana Grande also in the spotlight as Glinda.
Erivo's award history
This isn't Cynthia's first time at the awards rodeo.
She's been nominated before for roles in Genius: Aretha and Harriet (and even got a song nod), and she already has Tony, Grammy, and Emmy awards under her belt since her Broadway debut in The Color Purple.