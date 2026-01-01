Next Article
Cynthia Erivo won't make it to the Golden Globes, but her milestone stands out
Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo just scored a historic Golden Globe nomination for Wicked: For Good, but she won't be at the ceremony on January 11—she's tied up in London rehearsing for Dracula on the West End.
Even so, she's making history as the first Black woman ever nominated twice in this lead acting category.
'Wicked: For Good' racks up nominations and praise
Wicked: For Good is having a big awards season, with multiple Golden Globe nods—including standout songs "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble," plus a supporting actress nomination for Ariana Grande.
While Erivo can't be there in person, her achievement is still getting plenty of well-deserved spotlight.