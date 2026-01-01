Cynthia Erivo won't make it to the Golden Globes, but her milestone stands out Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Cynthia Erivo just scored a historic Golden Globe nomination for Wicked: For Good, but she won't be at the ceremony on January 11—she's tied up in London rehearsing for Dracula on the West End.

Even so, she's making history as the first Black woman ever nominated twice in this lead acting category.