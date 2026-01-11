Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings pirate action in 'The Bluff' teaser Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Amazon Prime Video just dropped a quick teaser for The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra as Ercell "Bloody Mary."

In just 25 seconds, you get a taste of wild sea battles—think gunfights, fistfights, and combatting villains.

Chopra's character is fighting off pirates to protect her family on an ocean journey.

The full trailer lands January 14.