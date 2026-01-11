Next Article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings pirate action in 'The Bluff' teaser
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video just dropped a quick teaser for The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra as Ercell "Bloody Mary."
In just 25 seconds, you get a taste of wild sea battles—think gunfights, fistfights, and combatting villains.
Chopra's character is fighting off pirates to protect her family on an ocean journey.
The full trailer lands January 14.
What else to know
The Bluff is an American swashbuckler action-thriller directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini.
Besides Priyanka Chopra (who also co-produces), the cast includes Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison.
Set your reminders: it premieres on Prime Video February 25, 2026.