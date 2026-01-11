'Haq' on Netflix: Courtroom drama finds new life after slow box office start
"Haq," a Hindi legal drama from director Suparn S Varma, is making waves on Netflix after a quiet run in theaters.
Inspired by the real-life 1985 Shah Bano case, the film stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano—a homemaker fighting for her rights and financial sovereignty for herself and her children after being divorced via triple talaq by her husband, played by Emraan Hashmi.
In numbers:
Despite opening at just ₹1.75 crore and earning around ₹20 crore in theaters (well below its ₹40 crore budget), "Haq" shot to No. 1 on Netflix India and No. 2 globally for non-English films.
Critics have praised Varma's thoughtful direction and called Gautam and Hashmi's performances some of their best.
Should you watch it?
If you like courtroom dramas with real stakes and strong acting, "Haq" is worth your time—plus, Alia Bhatt even called Gautam's performance "one of my top female performances of all time!"