'Haq' on Netflix: Courtroom drama finds new life after slow box office start

"Haq," a Hindi legal drama from director Suparn S Varma, is making waves on Netflix after a quiet run in theaters.

Inspired by the real-life 1985 Shah Bano case, the film stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano—a homemaker fighting for her rights and financial sovereignty for herself and her children after being divorced via triple talaq by her husband, played by Emraan Hashmi.