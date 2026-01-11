'Stranger Things 5' gets a behind-the-scenes sendoff this January Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Netflix is dropping "Stranger Things: One Last Adventure," a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 5, on January 12, 2026.

Directed by Martina Radwan, the documentary follows the cast and crew through their final year together—including interviews and creative process insights with the Duffer Brothers and plenty of on-set action as they wrap up a series that's been around since 2016.