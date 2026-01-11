'Stranger Things 5' gets a behind-the-scenes sendoff this January
Netflix is dropping "Stranger Things: One Last Adventure," a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 5, on January 12, 2026.
Directed by Martina Radwan, the documentary follows the cast and crew through their final year together—including interviews and creative process insights with the Duffer Brothers and plenty of on-set action as they wrap up a series that's been around since 2016.
What's inside the documentary?
Expect to see how those wild action scenes and visual effects came together for the big finale.
You'll also catch table reads, last-day reflections from cast and crew, and some heartfelt goodbyes as everyone says farewell to Hawkins.
Where can you watch it?
This one's Netflix-only—no theaters or DVDs.
The doc drops globally on January 12, so you can stream it right from your couch.