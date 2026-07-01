Cyrus lands 'Wonderland' cover wearing only $6,400 Tiffany necklace
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus just landed the cover of Wonderland magazine, and as usual, she's not afraid to push boundaries.
Shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Alastair McKimm, Miley appears in one striking image wearing nothing but a $6,400 Tiffany necklace.
Cyrus topless in Saint Laurent shot
The shoot mixes high-fashion with daring style: think Miley topless in high-waisted briefs under a Saint Laurent coat, or rocking a lace bodysuit with McQueen trousers.
One bold photo even shows her lowering her pants in a flouncy Chloe top.
Adding something special, some images were taken by Sorrenti's daughter Gray, making the feature feel even more personal.
It's classic Miley: unapologetic and eye-catching.