Cyrus marries Morando in Palm Springs as brother Christopher appears
Miley Cyrus tied the knot with Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on November 21, but what really caught attention was her brother Christopher making a rare appearance.
Their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, shared sweet family photos on Instagram, including one with Christopher, highlighting how special it was to have everyone together for the big day.
Hurley and Purcell attend Cyrus wedding
The wedding brought both sides of Miley's family together: Billy Ray's girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian, showed up, while Miley's mom, Tish, came with husband Dominic Purcell.
After patching things up earlier this year, Billy Ray said he was proud of his daughter Miley and her new husband Maxx, calling it a beautiful day full of love and family.