Cyrus releases 'Bass Persuades' single with video directed by Alas
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus just released "Bass Persuades," the lead single from her upcoming 10th studio album, along with a fresh music video directed by Mert Alas.
She shared the news on Instagram, simply saying, "Bass Persuades. The Single. OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!"
Retro synth song, Cyrus drops surname
Blending retro synths with dance-pop energy, "Bass Persuades" dives into how tech shapes our lives and nudges us to unplug for a bit.
The release also marks Miley's new era: she's dropped her last name online and is now going by just "Miley," signaling a professional shift rather than anything personal.