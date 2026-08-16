D23 previews 'Frozen 3' teaser, film due November 24 2027
Entertainment
Attendees at D23 Expo caught a glimpse of the first official teaser for Frozen 3, giving fans a sneak peek into Anna and Elsa's next adventure.
The story recaps Frozen II's ending, with Elsa living in the Enchanted Forest and Anna now queen of Arendelle.
Mark your calendars: Frozen 3 comes out November 24, 2027.
'Frozen 3' teaser shows portal stone
In the teaser, Anna and Kristoff visit Elsa on their wedding night, only to discover a mysterious stone that opens a portal to an even wilder frozen land.
There's also a brand-new villain with short black hair and a spiky cape making things interesting.
Good news for fans: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all back, and there will be fresh songs to look forward to!