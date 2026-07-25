Murder case: D4vd-Celeste's texts reveal shocking pregnancy, abortion claims

The text messages, presented in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (July 24), revealed Rivas's concern about an unplanned pregnancy.

"Both of us aren't able to take care of it," she wrote in a January 2024 text to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

"I know but still," the singer replied.

The court proceedings were part of the preliminary hearing for D4vd's alleged involvement in Rivas's death at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.