Murder case: D4vd-Celeste's texts reveal shocking pregnancy, abortion claims
What's the story
In a shocking development, the dismembered remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were discovered in the front trunk of singer D4vd's Tesla in September 2025. The discovery was made after his car was impounded near his Hollywood Hills residence. Now, text messages exchanged between the two have come to light, revealing discussions about an alleged pregnancy and abortion when Rivas was just 13 years old.
Text messages
'Both of us aren't able to take care of it'
The text messages, presented in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (July 24), revealed Rivas's concern about an unplanned pregnancy.
"Both of us aren't able to take care of it," she wrote in a January 2024 text to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
"I know but still," the singer replied.
The court proceedings were part of the preliminary hearing for D4vd's alleged involvement in Rivas's death at his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.
Emotional testimony
Rivas's mother breaks down in court
During the testimony of Los Angeles Police Department robbery-homicide detective Corey Farell, Rivas's mother, Mercedes Martinez, became visibly upset and was later encouraged to leave the courtroom by Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman.
"This is too much," Silverman said to Martinez. "I know how hard this is."
Crime details
D4vd has pleaded not guilty
Prosecutors claim D4vd began communicating with Rivas when she was 11 in August 2022.
Their sexual relationship allegedly started in November 2023.
They reportedly got into an argument over his relationships with other women on April 22, 2025, a day before he allegedly killed her.
Her remains were discovered three days after D4vd's Tesla was impounded.
He pleaded not guilty and is currently being held at a Los Angeles County jail.