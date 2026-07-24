D4vd's DNA found on trash bag amid minor's murder hearing
What's the story
Platinum-selling singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. In a recent court hearing, a police criminalist testified that Burke's DNA was found on a trash bag. This bag was discovered in his Hollywood Hills rental during a search on September 17, 2025. The search took place after Rivas's dismembered and decomposed body parts were found in the front trunk of Burke's Tesla.
Evidence presented
DNA could be transferred to an object without direct contact
Samantha Tosch, a criminalist with the Los Angeles Police Department, testified that a swab from the trash bag contained DNA from four people.
Burke's DNA was "included in that mixture profile." However, Burke's DNA was not found on one of the wipes inside the bag.
Under cross-examination by Burke's defense lawyer Blair Berk, Tosch admitted that DNA could be transferred to an object without direct contact.
Additional findings
Rivas's DNA also found in several places
Tosch also found Rivas's DNA on a bloodstained rowing machine, a rubber mat, a Tesla charger, and a tarp in Burke's garage. Her DNA was found in the rear trunk of Burke's Tesla.
Earlier, another criminalist had testified that several Clorox-type wipes with brown stains were found inside an inner trash bag within the outer bag.
These wipes gave a presumptive positive result for blood after being treated with a chemical solution that turns pink in the presence of blood.
Defense strategy
Defense lawyers question why investigators did not perform more tests
Burke's defense lawyers have argued that the evidence will show he did not kill Rivas or cause her death.
They have also questioned why investigators did not perform more touch DNA testing on other items found in Burke's home.
LAPD criminalist Lauren Wallace testified that they did not swab or collect two chainsaws found in Burke's garage because both tested negative for possible traces of blood and "did not appear to be used."
Digital evidence
Cell-tower data linked to Burke's phone and location data
Los Angeles Police Department Detective William Roecker testified about his review of cell-tower data linked to Burke's phone and location data from his Tesla.
He said the records showed that the phone and car traveled together from Burke's Hollywood Hills home to a remote part of Santa Barbara County on three occasions, including the night of the alleged murder.
Charges
Burke charged with murder, unlawful mutilation of human remains
Burke is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.
Prosecutors allege he summoned Rivas to his home on April 23, 2025, fatally stabbed her in the abdomen to cover up his sexual abuse of the girl, then left on a promotional tour.
He later returned to Los Angeles, dismembered her body in an inflatable pool in his garage and concealed the remains in his Tesla.