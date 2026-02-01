'D55': Sreeleela confirmed as Dhanush's co-star in Rajkumar Periasamy's film

'D55' to spotlight unsung heroes, says director Periasamy

This marks Sreeleela's first collaboration with Dhanush, and fans are excited to see their fresh pairing.

Netflix has already picked up streaming rights for D55 in four languages—Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—so you'll be able to catch it wherever you are.

Director Periasamy says the film will shine a light on unsung heroes, promising something different from his usual hero-centric stories.