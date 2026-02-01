'D55': Sreeleela confirmed as Dhanush's co-star in Rajkumar Periasamy's film
Sreeleela has officially joined Dhanush as the female lead in the upcoming film D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films with RTake Studios.
The announcement dropped on social media, welcoming Sreeleela to the cast and putting an end to casting rumors.
'D55' to spotlight unsung heroes, says director Periasamy
This marks Sreeleela's first collaboration with Dhanush, and fans are excited to see their fresh pairing.
Netflix has already picked up streaming rights for D55 in four languages—Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—so you'll be able to catch it wherever you are.
Director Periasamy says the film will shine a light on unsung heroes, promising something different from his usual hero-centric stories.
Meanwhile, here's what else you should know
No source confirmation that Sreeleela made her Tamil debut in Parasakthi during Pongal 2026; verify with a reliable source before stating the year/event.
Dhanush's latest film Tere Ishk Mein is already streaming on Netflix.
Filming for D55 is underway in Mumbai and will continue through late 2026.