'Daayra' 1st look shows Kapoor Khan, Sukumaran with police tape
Entertainment
The first look at Daayra is here, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing back-to-back with police tape between them, definitely giving off intense crime drama vibes.
There's also a mysterious figure lurking in the background, hinting at secrets and hidden connections.
Gulzar's 'Daayra' trailer August 31
Directed by Meghna Gulzar (of Raazi and Talvar fame), Daayra is inspired by true events and marks her first project with both leads.
The trailer drops August 31, so more details are coming soon.
Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Gulzar, the film hits theaters September 18, 2026, so if you're into thrillers or love seeing new actor pairings, this one's worth keeping an eye on!