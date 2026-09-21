Prithviraj-Kareena's 'Daayra' is slow but steady; collects ₹4.5cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has maintained steady box office collections over its opening weekend. On Day 3, Sunday, it added ₹1.75cr to its earnings from 1,839 shows across India. This brings the total gross collection to a decent ₹5.4cr and the net collection to ₹4.5cr so far, reported Sacnilk.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy in brief
Daayra's overall occupancy on Sunday was recorded at a robust 22.13%. The film saw its highest footfalls in the evening shows, peaking at 32%.
The National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai contributed significantly to these numbers with occupancies of 24.5% each.
Bengaluru recorded the highest overall occupancy at an impressive 42.8%, while Chennai followed closely with 33%.
Film synopsis
More about 'Daayra'
Inspired by true events, Daayra is an investigative thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as they find themselves on opposing sides of a controversial case.
The film delves into themes of truth, accountability, and the moral boundaries of justice.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar with music by Amit Trivedi, it was released in theaters on September 18.