'Daayra' character posters: See Kareena and Prithviraj's gritty cop avatars
What's the story
The character posters of the upcoming film Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, have been unveiled. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. It is set to hit theaters on September 18. The official trailer will be released on August 31.
Character details
Kapoor Khan's and Sukumaran's characters revealed
Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli in Daayra, a role described as "unflinching, unreadable, and unafraid."
The poster shows her in a fierce cop avatar against the backdrop of moving trucks.
Meanwhile, Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar, who is depicted as calm yet "fearlessly fierce."
His character is set against a green field during a press conference in the poster.
Director's note
Gulzar's note on personal journey while making 'Daayra'
In a heartfelt note, Gulzar recently shared her personal journey while working on Daayra.
She penned, "I was born in Mumbai. Having lived here all my life and having traveled extensively across India, I thought I knew most of the city and the country through my life's journey so far."
"But the journey of Daayra took me to unseen and unvisited places."
"Daayra took my creativity to areas I have never explored before."
Societal exploration
Exploring gray areas of society through 'Daayra'
Gulzar also wrote about her exploration of the gray areas in society through Daayra.
She said, "As a student of Sociology, I learned that our life and our society is not binary. It's not just black and white."
"In my journey as a filmmaker...through Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur, I have cherished exploring that very gray, within characters and within the world they, and we live in."