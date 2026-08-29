'Daayra' character posters: See Kareena and Prithviraj's gritty cop avatars

In a heartfelt note, Gulzar recently shared her personal journey while working on Daayra.

She penned, "I was born in Mumbai. Having lived here all my life and having traveled extensively across India, I thought I knew most of the city and the country through my life's journey so far."

"But the journey of Daayra took me to unseen and unvisited places."

"Daayra took my creativity to areas I have never explored before."