When, where to watch Kareena-Prithviraj's 'Daayra' on OTT
What's the story
Despite receiving critical acclaim for its performances and direction, the crime thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has struggled at the box office. The film was released on September 18 but managed to collect only around ₹4.1cr in its opening weekend. Now, an update regarding its digital release has been revealed.
Streaming details
OTT release speculations
The film will be available on Netflix, as mentioned in the opening credits of the theatrical version, per GQ India.
However, neither Netflix nor the makers have announced an official OTT release date yet.
Based on the standard theatrical-to-digital window, Daayra is likely to premiere on the platform between October 30 and November 13.
Film synopsis
More about 'Daayra'
Daayra revolves around a disturbing rape and murder case, and the probe that follows.
Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar, a police officer who becomes a national figure after leading an encounter with the suspects in this case.
Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, known for following the law and believing that justice must be sought through legal means. Ajooni tries to find out if Raman was right in carrying out the encounter.