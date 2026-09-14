'Daayra' 'Vibe' and 3 other films arrive September 18 weekend
Looking for something new to watch? This weekend's movie lineup is packed: think crime thrillers, wild action, and some unexpected twists.
Daayra, Vibe, Love Lottery, Resident Evil, and Toss all hit theaters on September 18, while Beporoya is set for September 17.
Weekend slate spans crime to survival
Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops facing tough choices in a true-crime thriller.
Vibe brings Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu into a high-stakes terrorist plot that flips their day upside down.
For murder mystery fans, Love Lottery follows Akshay Oberoi's character after his estranged wife is found murdered, and he becomes the prime suspect after seeking a divorce in a false domestic violence case.
Beporoya adds a dark spin to romance, while Resident Evil drops Austin Abrams into survival mode during an outbreak.
Rounding things out is Toss, a Kannada and Tulu bilingual film, shot separately in both languages, making this weekend perfect for anyone wanting something fresh at the movies.