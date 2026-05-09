'Dacoit: A Love Story' streams on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh's new film, Dacoit: A Love Story, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
The movie follows Hari, a Dalit man who falls for an upper-caste woman, Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur).
After being wrongly jailed for 13 years, Hari breaks free and seeks revenge.
'Dacoit' features Kashyap and Raj
The film features a strong cast including Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj. It digs into caste issues and revenge but keeps things gripping with action and emotion.
Released in theaters in April with an eight/10 IMDb rating, you can now stream it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam, perfect for your next binge session.