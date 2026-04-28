'Dacoit: A Love Story' Telugu earnings fall 48L to 20L
Entertainment
Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, hasn't quite taken off since its April 10 release.
The Telugu version's daily earnings have dropped from ₹48 lakh on Day 11 to just ₹20 lakh by Day 18.
The film mixes action and romance but is seeing fluctuating, mostly declining ticket sales.
'Dacoit' global gross reaches 54.76cr
So far, Dacoit has made ₹28.81 crore in Telugu and brought its total Indian gross to ₹41.18 crore. Globally, it stands at ₹54.76 crore with the Hindi version adding another ₹6.67 crore.
The story follows a convicted murderer on a revenge mission after breaking out of prison, an intense setup that's gotten mixed reactions but still tries to keep audiences hooked with suspense and action.