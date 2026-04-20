'Dacoit' crosses ₹50cr as Adivi recounts Tamil Nadu lawyer's recovery
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh's latest film Dacoit just crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.
At a recent event, Sesh shared how a fan, a lawyer from Tamil Nadu, found courage to step out again after a traumatic attack, thanks to watching Major.
Attending Dacoit became his first outing post-recovery, which clearly meant a lot to both him and Sesh.
'Dacoit' shot in 45°C heat
Dacoit wasn't easy to make: filming happened in 45-degree Celsius heat for that gritty realism.
The movie is co-written by Sesh and director Shaneil Deo, and features Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, and Prakash Raj.
All four songs are trending right now, with the climax score getting special love from fans.