'Dacoit' crosses ₹50cr as Adivi recounts Tamil Nadu lawyer's recovery Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Adivi Sesh's latest film Dacoit just crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

At a recent event, Sesh shared how a fan, a lawyer from Tamil Nadu, found courage to step out again after a traumatic attack, thanks to watching Major.

Attending Dacoit became his first outing post-recovery, which clearly meant a lot to both him and Sesh.