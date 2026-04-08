'Dacoit' draws North America interest with 5,400 tickets, $100,000-plus

Telugu star Babu endorses 'Dacoit' trailer

The hype got a boost when Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu endorsed the trailer, calling it a "The Trailer is a solid setup for what's to come."

Directed by Shaneil Deo and also featuring Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj, Dacoit blends romance with high-stakes drama, plus bookings haven't even opened yet in Canada.