'Dacoit' reaches 7th in US box office in 5 days
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Dacoit is making waves in the US since its April 10 release, hitting seventh place at the box office in just five days.
The Hindi version even saw a 15% bump in viewers overnight, thanks to strong word-of-mouth buzz.
Bilingual 'Dacoit' starring Sesh earns ₹40cr
Blending love and revenge, Dacoit stars Sesh as Hari and comes from Annapurna Studios, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang.
Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, it's written by Sesh and director Shaneil Deo.
With over ₹40 crore earned globally so far, it's clearly connecting with audiences everywhere.