'Dacoit' reaches 7th in US box office in 5 days

Bilingual 'Dacoit' starring Sesh earns ₹40cr

Blending love and revenge, Dacoit stars Sesh as Hari and comes from Annapurna Studios, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang.

Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, it's written by Sesh and director Shaneil Deo.

With over ₹40 crore earned globally so far, it's clearly connecting with audiences everywhere.