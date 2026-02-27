'Dacoit' teaser out! Sesh, Thakur's on-screen chemistry looks promising Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Adivi Sesh was seen offering prayers at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal to get some good vibes before his new film, Dacoit, hits the screens.

The timing was perfect—his visit came as the first song, Rubaroo, was released.

The promo poster shows Sesh looking intense and Mrunal Thakur sharing a soft smile, giving us a sneak peek at their on-screen chemistry in what looks like an action-packed story.