'Dacoit' teaser out! Sesh, Thakur's on-screen chemistry looks promising
Adivi Sesh was seen offering prayers at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal to get some good vibes before his new film, Dacoit, hits the screens.
The timing was perfect—his visit came as the first song, Rubaroo, was released.
The promo poster shows Sesh looking intense and Mrunal Thakur sharing a soft smile, giving us a sneak peek at their on-screen chemistry in what looks like an action-packed story.
'Rubaru' has these talented artists on board
Rubaroo is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and sung by Faheem Abdullah and Chinmayi Sripada.
The promo copy for Rubaroo features the line, "When love says 'Main hoon.'.. but destiny has other plans."
Sesh also posted moments from his temple visit with #Ammoru, #Bhadrakali, #Rubaroo and #DACOIT hashtags.
Everything to know about 'Dacoit'
Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and stars Sesh, Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.
Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang for a pan-India audience, presented by Annapurna Studios, it's set to release on April 10, 2026.