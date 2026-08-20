Daggubati and Nandamuri lock 'January 12 Vidudala' release date
Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are teaming up for January 12 Vidudala, directed by Anil Ravipudi.
The film's title and release date were revealed in a playful video that pokes fun at the confusion between the title and its Sankranthi release date, yep, it's both!
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters January 12, 2027, during the Sankranthi window.
Suresh, Shetty join 'January 12 Vidudala'
This is the fifth time Venkatesh and Ravipudi are working together, but it's their first on-screen pairing with Kalyan Ram.
Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty also star, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.
The tagline hints at a brother-in-law dynamic between the leads, promising some family comedy vibes.
With production by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and presented by Suresh Productions and Smt Archana, in association with Zee Studios, this one is set to be a major Sankranthi festival release.