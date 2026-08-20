Daggubati and Nandamuri lock 'January 12 Vidudala' release date

Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are teaming up for January 12 Vidudala, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film's title and release date were revealed in a playful video that pokes fun at the confusion between the title and its Sankranthi release date, yep, it's both!

Mark your calendars: it hits theaters January 12, 2027, during the Sankranthi window.