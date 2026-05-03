Daggubati's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47' wraps climax fight

Daggubati plays down-to-earth role, Shetty co-stars

Venkatesh takes on a down-to-earth role in this film, with Srinidhi Shetty as his co-star. The cast also features Nara Rohit, Pujita Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji.

Music duties switched from Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Thaman S.

If you caught Venkatesh's cameo in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, this is his next big outing!