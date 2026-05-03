Daggubati's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47' wraps climax fight
Entertainment
The family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47, starring Daggubati Venkatesh and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has finished shooting its big climax fight.
While that's a major milestone, a few scenes are still left to film, so the team hasn't shared a final wrap date yet.
Daggubati plays down-to-earth role, Shetty co-stars
Venkatesh takes on a down-to-earth role in this film, with Srinidhi Shetty as his co-star. The cast also features Nara Rohit, Pujita Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji.
Music duties switched from Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Thaman S.
If you caught Venkatesh's cameo in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, this is his next big outing!