Dalai Lama, 'KPop Demon Hunters' make Grammy history
The 2026 Grammy Premiere Ceremony was full of firsts: the Dalai Lama picked up his debut Grammy in the audio book, narration and storytelling recording category, edging out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Meanwhile, "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters," credited to Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami), made waves by winning best song written for visual media—the genre's first-ever Grammy win.
Their acceptance speech mixed English and Korean, making the moment feel global.
A night of groundbreaking wins and powerful speeches
This year's Grammys celebrated breaking barriers—FKA twigs became only the second Black woman to win best dance/electronic album, and Turnstile scored both rock album and metal performance honors.
Kehlani used her R&B wins to speak out against immigration enforcement, while Shaboozey gave a heartfelt shoutout to his immigrant mom after winning country duo/group with Jelly Roll.
It was a night where music met activism and new voices took center stage.