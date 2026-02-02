Dalai Lama, 'KPop Demon Hunters' make Grammy history

A night of groundbreaking wins and powerful speeches

This year's Grammys celebrated breaking barriers—FKA twigs became only the second Black woman to win best dance/electronic album, and Turnstile scored both rock album and metal performance honors.

Kehlani used her R&B wins to speak out against immigration enforcement, while Shaboozey gave a heartfelt shoutout to his immigrant mom after winning country duo/group with Jelly Roll.

It was a night where music met activism and new voices took center stage.