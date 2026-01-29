Bhumi Pednekkar starrer 'Daldal' is a 'why-done-it,' not 'who-done-it'

Character exploration

'Daldal' delves into character motivations and psychology

Writer Amrit Raj Gupta added that the biggest challenge was understanding the internal worlds of the characters. "To understand these two women (Samara Tijori and Pednekkar) was the most difficult part of the show; why they're doing what they're doing." "That's where the story lives." The series is said to delve into suppressed rage, moral ambiguity, and fractured psyches, with no clear heroes or villains.