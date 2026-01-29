Bhumi Pednekkar starrer 'Daldal' is a 'why-done-it,' not 'who-done-it'
What's the story
The team behind the upcoming series Daldal, starring Bhumi Pednekkar, has clarified that their show is not a typical crime thriller. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Suresh Triveni explained that the essence of the show lies in its exploration of motivations and psychology rather than just suspense. He said, "It's not a who-done-it. It's a why-done-it."
Character exploration
'Daldal' delves into character motivations and psychology
Writer Amrit Raj Gupta added that the biggest challenge was understanding the internal worlds of the characters. "To understand these two women (Samara Tijori and Pednekkar) was the most difficult part of the show; why they're doing what they're doing." "That's where the story lives." The series is said to delve into suppressed rage, moral ambiguity, and fractured psyches, with no clear heroes or villains.
Director's discomfort
Triveni admitted to discomfort while working on 'Daldal'
Interestingly, even Triveni had found the script unsettling. He confessed, "I can't watch things that make me uncomfortable." "Daldal is probably the only piece of work I sat through because I was part of it, and it made me uncomfortable." However, the discomfort is deliberate, as the show pushes viewers to face unsettling truths about trauma, power, and choice.