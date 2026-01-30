'Daldal' producer Vikram Malhotra calls crime thrillers 'dal-chawal'
Vikram Malhotra, Daldal producer, recently shared his thoughts on India's love for crime thrillers. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Crime and thrillers are like dal-chawal. Ultimately, you go back to your comfort." He also discussed how OTT platforms have enhanced its popularity and what makes a good crime thriller.
Malhotra said, "If the characters are engaging and the plot is gripping, you're in it. Predictability should always be low." He elaborated on how OTT has increased the genre's popularity by saying, "This format lends itself beautifully to episodic storytelling, cliffhangers, backtracking, layered arcs." "People say there are too many crime thrillers, but we still can't get enough of them. That tells you everything."
'Daldal' isn't your typical crime thriller, say makers
Meanwhile, Daldal director Suresh Triveni and writer Amrit Raj Gupta have clarified that their series isn't your typical crime thriller. It's more about understanding motivations and psychology than just suspense. In an earlier interview with the outlet, Gupta said, "To understand these two women (Samara Tijori and Bhumi Pednekar) was the most difficult part of the show; why they're doing what they're doing." The series will explore themes like suppressed rage, moral ambiguity, and fractured psyches.
Interestingly, even Triveni found the Daldal script unsettling. He admitted, "I can't watch things that make me uncomfortable." However, he added that this discomfort is intentional as it forces viewers to confront harsh realities about trauma, power dynamics, and choices. The show is now streaming on Prime Video.