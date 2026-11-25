'Dalimb' trailer out: Jitendra races against time to rescue son
What's the story
ZEE5 has dropped the trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller, Dalimb. The film, which will premiere on December 4, stars Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat in lead roles. Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the narrative revolves around two mysteries: a missing child and a man who has escaped from a psychiatric facility. Set in suburban Mumbai, these cases set the stage for a race against time.
Character details
Kumar and Bapat play pivotal roles
While Kumar plays the desperate father of the missing child, Bapat portrays a police officer involved in the investigation.
The trailer gives us an insight into these central mysteries and how the probe unfolds against the backdrop of a middle-class Mumbai neighborhood.
The story dives into the lives and secrets hidden behind seemingly ordinary homes.
Film insights
Here's what the team said
Director Priya Aven said, "With Dalimb, we wanted to create a world where the mystery unfolds not just through the investigation, but also through the emotions, anxieties, and uncertainties of those caught within it."
Kumar added that he was drawn to the film by its intriguing premise and layered storytelling.
Bapat described it as a story that combines "suspense and deeply human emotions," emphasizing its focus on understanding people and circumstances surrounding the mysteries.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Dalimb'
Dalimb is produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, marking Aven's feature directorial debut. The film also marks the first collaboration between Hindi ZEE5 and Ellipsis Entertainment.
The supporting cast includes Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni, and Sagar Yadav.
Don't miss the film when it drops on December 4.