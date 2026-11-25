'Dalimb' trailer unveils psychological thriller starring Kumar and Bapat
The trailer for Dalimb just dropped, giving us a first look at this psychological thriller starring Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat.
Set in suburban Mumbai, the story follows a missing child case and a man's escape from a psychiatric facility.
Directed by Priya Aven in her feature directorial debut, the film lands on Hindi ZEE5 on December 4, 2026.
Bapat plays police officer
Dalimb dives into hidden secrets behind ordinary lives, with Bapat portraying a police officer involved in the investigation and Kumar stepping into an intriguing new role.
The cast also features Kshitish Date and Kavin Dave.
Director Aven says she wants to mix suspense with real emotional struggles, aiming for "With Dalimb, we wanted to create a world where the mystery unfolds not just through the investigation, but also through the emotions, anxieties and uncertainties of those caught within it."