Damon calls Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hardest project and lifetime experience
Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was "the experience of a lifetime" and the hardest project he's ever tackled.
He stars as Odysseus, a hero on a grueling 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, and credits the whole team for pulling off such an ambitious film.
Damon: 'The Odyssey' cast endured shoots
Shooting happened in wild places (boats, caves, and mountain peaks), which made things physically tough for the cast and crew.
Damon shared that they shot on boats and in caves and on mountaintops, and it was hard to get there, but said everyone stuck it out "for the love of cinema."
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' filmed in IMAX
This is a Nolan's most ambitious movie so far, weaving six stories together and filmed entirely with IMAX cameras, even using a custom camera that weighed over 136kg for extreme shots.
The star lineup includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and more.
The film had its first gala premiere in India ahead of its July 17 release.