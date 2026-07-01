Damon reveals strict gluten free diet for Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Matt Damon just shared how playing Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey meant totally changing his routine: think tough workouts and saying goodbye to bread, pasta, and pizza for a strict gluten-free diet.
The film is a big-screen take on Homer's classic epic.
Damon tasted family pasta in Italy
Even while filming in Italy (hello, pasta central), Damon mostly stuck to his diet but also took a bite of each of his family's pasta.
He joked about ordering steak for himself then taking a bite of each of his family's pasta. He described the shoot as "there wasn't really an easy day on the movie."
He got emotional when his daughter told him, "Dad I'm proud of you," making all the effort feel worth it.
The movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.