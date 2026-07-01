Damon reveals strict gluten free diet for Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Even while filming in Italy (hello, pasta central), Damon mostly stuck to his diet but also took a bite of each of his family's pasta.

He joked about ordering steak for himself then taking a bite of each of his family's pasta. He described the shoot as "there wasn't really an easy day on the movie."

He got emotional when his daughter told him, "Dad I'm proud of you," making all the effort feel worth it.

The movie also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.