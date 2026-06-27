Damon says Nolan's 'The Odyssey' shoot offered no VIP perks
Entertainment
Matt Damon, starring as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, shared that filming was tough for everyone: no one got VIP perks, not even the stars.
"If you're out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else," he said.
The challenging shoot brought the cast and crew closer together.
Damon praises cast, predicts audience response
Damon praised his co-stars, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and John Leguizamo, for their dedication.
He believes audiences will really feel how much effort went into making this epic adventure when it hits theaters July 17, 2026.