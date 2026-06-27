Damon says Nolan's 'The Odyssey' shoot offered no VIP perks Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

Matt Damon, starring as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, shared that filming was tough for everyone: no one got VIP perks, not even the stars.

"If you're out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else," he said.

The challenging shoot brought the cast and crew closer together.