Damon's daughter Isabella signs with IMG Models while at NYU

At 5-foot-8, Isabella fits right in with today's top models like Cara Delevingne.

IMG Models, home to stars like Gisele Bundchen, Bella Hadid, and other celebrity kids, announced her signing just before New York Fashion Week kicks off on September 10.

Known for her quick wit (she once teased her dad about his movie The Great Wall: "Dad, there is nothing great about that movie"), Isabella brings both humor and Hollywood legacy to the runway.