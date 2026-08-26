'Dark Matter' Season 2 arrives August 28 on Apple TV
Dark Matter is back for Season two on Apple TV starting August 28, 2026.
Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and Oakes Fegley return as a family navigating chaos sparked by the Box, a device that, when used in conjunction with a certain drug compound, allows a person to visit alternate worlds.
This season, they're still searching for peace while facing even bigger challenges across the multiverse.
Crouch says season probes box impact
Creator Blake Crouch says Season two will dig deeper into how the Box changes society and what it means for the world at large.
Expect to see more alternate versions of familiar characters (with actors showing off some subtle differences), plus a bigger role for Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) as we learn more about his connection to the Box.
The show will also explore how meeting other versions of yourself can mess with your head, all in a weekly rollout across 10 episodes.