'Dark Matter' Season 2 arrives August 28 on Apple TV

Creator Blake Crouch says Season two will dig deeper into how the Box changes society and what it means for the world at large.

Expect to see more alternate versions of familiar characters (with actors showing off some subtle differences), plus a bigger role for Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) as we learn more about his connection to the Box.

The show will also explore how meeting other versions of yourself can mess with your head, all in a weekly rollout across 10 episodes.